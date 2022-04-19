When President Joe Biden tours New Hampshire’s Portsmouth Harbor on Tuesday, he’ll be eyeing an $18.2 million project completed this month to widen the Piscataqua River and allow larger ships to move through and deliver cargo.

The river is a critical piece of the area’s supply chain that transports goods like road de-icing salt, home heating oil and underwater fiber-optic cable.

According to the White House, the president is expected to highlight the latest addition to that project: another $1.7 million from the infrastructure law to dredge the channel for maintenance reasons and keep things moving.

As Biden faces ongoing criticism about high prices and the backlogged supply chains contributing to those hikes, he’s continued to point to the positive, as he will again on Tuesday: money is starting to flow out to communities from the infrastructure bill passed with bipartisan support last fall.

The law invests $17 billion total to upgrade the country’s port infrastructure, and the Biden administration released a ports “action plan” back in November, though its major elements weren’t immediate fixes.

One part of the plan was to identify U.S. Army Corps of Engineers projects within 60 days. So far, the administration has announced $13 billion in USACE projects out of the infrastructure law.

On Tuesday, Biden will tour a completed project to widen Portsmouth Harbor’s turning basin from 800 feet to 1,200 feet, something overseen by the USACE last year.

Before the project, larger ships could only pass through “in ideal conditions, such as high tide, daylight and light winds,” according to a White House fact sheet on the visit. Ships would otherwise wait and deliveries could be delayed, contributing to costs.

“The president is proud to go out in the country — in blue states, red states, purple states — to talk about his agenda,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday, explaining some of his recent travels and his focus on infrastructure this week.

“He’s also proud to go out and talk about his economic agenda that he's still fighting to get passed, which includes care, healthcare, eldercare, and reducing costs,” she said. “His view is that … standing up for his agenda and standing up for this agenda that will make the American people's lives better is a winning argument.”