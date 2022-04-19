President Joe Biden is heading back to school – to deliver the commencement address at his alma mater, the University of Delaware.

The 46th president will deliver the commencement address on May 28. Biden has spoken at Delaware's commencement four times in the past – in 1978, 1987, 2004 and 2014 – but May 28th's speech will mark his first as President of the United States.

“The entire University of Delaware community is truly honored to welcome President Biden as our distinguished guest — and the first sitting U.S. president to deliver a Commencement address at UD — to celebrate the excellence and achievement of the Class of 2022,” University of Delaware President Dennis Assanis said in a statement. “His commitment to a lifetime of public service is an inspiring example for our graduates, as well as all our students and alumni, of what they can accomplish with a UD education, whatever path they may choose in life.”

President Biden graduated from Delaware in 1965 before attending Syracuse University for law school. He received his law degree from Syracuse in 1968.

Biden and his wife, first lady Jill Biden, are what's known in the Delaware community as "Double Dels," a couple who both received their degrees from the esteemed public university. Dr. Biden earned her bachelor’s degree in English in 1975 before getting her doctorate in education in 2006.

Biden has a long history with the school: At his 2004 commencement speech, he received an honorary doctor of laws degree. He is a founding director of the school's Biden Institute, a research center which "develops public policy solutions for some of the nation’s toughest domestic problems, including civil rights, environmental sustainability and violence against women," for which his sister, Valerie Biden Owens, serves as chair. He is also the namesake for the school's school of public policy.

"The University of Delaware holds a special place in my heart," Biden said in a 2018 visit to the school to mark the establishment of the Joseph R. Biden, Jr. School of Public Policy and Administration. "It was here that I was inspired to commit to a life of public service, and it was here I had great professors who convinced me I could — who made me believe I could make a difference."

