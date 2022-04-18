ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Gas prices have been dropping, but it's happening very slowly, little by little.

The burden is still there for most drivers.

On Monday, Monroe County announced a plan to help ease the pain at the pump.

County Executive Adam Bello says the county will be reducing its tax on gas. So far, there has been no official information on just how much it will be reduced.

Bello and the county legislature are scheduled to announce more about the plan Monday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.