CINCINNATI — A group of unsung heroes received some praise from Cincinnati-area leaders for National Lineman Appreciation Day.

What You Need To Know April 18 is National Lineman Appreciation Day



Cincinnati city leaders and electric company representatives gathered to celebrate the day of recognition for Duke Energy employees



Kyle McMahon shared his experience as a 24-year lineman



​​Cincinnati native Kyle McMahon is a 24-year lineman for Duke Energy in Cincinnati.

He is what's known as a "troubleman." It’s his job to address issues as they arise each day.

McMahon and his trainee, Aaron Marsh, said they know its best to always expect the unexpected.

“I never say I’ve seen it all,” McMahon said. “That’s when you see something crazy you never thought, never imagined would happen.”

MacMahon is one of hundreds of lineworkers across the state who work to remedy outages and issues for customers.

“Yeah, I love it,” McMahon said. “I love being a troubleman, love talking about line work, love teaching line work to the next generation of lineman. This is what we do every day.”

While it is often a thankless job for many lineworkers, a national campaign puts the spotlight on their dedication. April 18 is National Lineman Appreciation Day.

“It's really a very dangerous job, and we never say thank you,” Cincinnati Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney said at the event. “And so I want, on behalf of all of us, all the residents of Greater Cincinnati, just to say thank you so much for your work.”

Despite the cold and rain, dignitaries from both Ohio and Kentucky gathered to celebrate National Lineman Appreciation Day.

Amy Spiller, president of Duke Energy's utility operations in Ohio and Kentucky, said lineman are the unsung heroes of their communities.

“Every single day, they are working tirelessly to keep the light on for all of us,” Spiller said. “They don’t get the thanks they deserve and have earned. So today is all about recognizing their incredible work.”

On the job, McMahon makes sure his apprentice handles repairs safely and efficiently. McMahon said a little thanks goes a long way.

“Lineman Appreciation Day sheds a little bit of light,” McMahon said. “It’s more than just flipping a switch to make the lights go back on. It’s kinda neat to get some appreciation.”