In April 2021, a boom lift on a utility vehicle crashed into the Sitterly Road Bridge in Clifton Park, causing permanent damage.

Since then, the bridge has been closed on and off, along with part of the Northway, in order for crews to make repairs.

A year later, repairs are still being made, and a major thoroughfare in Clifton Park is closed.

“This whole ordeal has been lengthy and frustrating,” Clifton Park Town Supervisor Phil Barrett said.

Work to replace the Sitterly Road I-87 overpass, a connector between Clifton Park and Halfmoon, is underway.

“We have a lot of medical and health care facilities right here in this area, so it is very busy,” Barrett said.

He said Clifton Park's role in the $6.5 million project is strictly supportive, and the state Department of Transportation is leading the way this summer.

“There will be a full closure for a number of months," Barrett said. "I know they’d like to finish by the start of school.”

Leah Desbois, the owner of Zen Hair Studio, located just north of the bridge, said the closure will no doubt impact her clients and their commute.

“Everybody is getting off Route 9. Nope,” Desbois said. “We actually get more back this way. Because people want to stay away. They usually come across 146, and now, they just come all the way back and come the back roads.”

She plans on warning clients to plan ahead during closures, but said the bridge is minor compared to what business owners faced with the pandemic.

“It’s been such a up-and-down battle with everything. If that’s the worst thing I have to deal with, I’m alright with it right now,” Desbois said.

There is one positive. Barrett said the new crossing will have pedestrian access.

He encouraged patience this summer.

“Like every other construction project, it’s a challenge while it’s happening, but it’s a good result when it’s over,” Barrett said.