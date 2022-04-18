In a city that is home to what some call the world's most famous beach, a new business shaking things up along the gateway to the water.

East International Speedway Boulevard in Daytona Beach has lacked upgrades in recent years, but a new venue is hoping to be the spark that changes that trend.

“The whole idea of this particular restaurant was to revitalize this segment of Daytona Beach,” explained Chuck Duva, the owner of Beaches.

What used to be an old gas station has been transformed into a multi-use building that houses a restaurant with live entertainment, a car wash and a liquor store.

Heather Young has called Daytona Beach her home for seven years and during that time she has worked as a waitress in the city.

Recently she decided to start a new chapter at the restaurant and was there when its doors first opened in March.

“I’m glad I made the decision to leave my seven-year job to come here,” said Young.

City officials say the new project is a big deal for East International Speedway Boulevard.

They said they even hope the venue can be a catalyst for other businesses to follow suit and move into the area.

For employees like Young, she believes Beaches is already having a positive impact on the area.

“Well, I think it brings something that’s never been seen before in Daytona Beach,” she said.

Perhaps more than just a place to eat, Duva hopes his property could signal new beginnings near the gateway.

He’s lived in Daytona since 1964 and remembers days when the gateway was flourishing with tourists and residents exploring the street.

Lately, that just hasn’t been the case, he said.

“It was a very blighted area,” Duva said. “It was not a good representation of Daytona Beach, or Volusia County, to people that come to Daytona Beach.”

The long-time resident has been working to open this venue since before the pandemic.

He bought the former gas station for more than $500,000 and now that it’s here, he hopes it’s a place the community will gravitate toward.

“My excuse for building this is one, I wanted to help our community," he said. "I wanted to revitalize this street."