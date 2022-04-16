WORCESTER, Mass. - A pop culture store in Worcester celebrated more than 40 years of business on Saturday.

That's Entertainment on Park Ave held a party in honor of the milestone.

The store was supposed to celebrate the occasion two years ago, but COVID-19 safety protocols forced them to postpone.

Saturday's party included a huge one-day sale.

The owner is thankful for generations of customers who have a passion for pop culture and says he will soon pass the torch to what he calls That's Entertainment's next generation.

"We find it fascinating that customers who first started shopping with us 42 years ago, they're now coming in with their grandkids. And it's mind-boggling to me," owner Paul Howley said. "I still feel as young as I did when I first started. I'm thankful that my daughter, she's willing to take over when my time is done."

"It's absolutely insane people have supported this place for over 40 years now. And it's cool for me because I was a little kid and haven't seen some of these people in a lot of years, but they remember us and our story as a family," future owner Cassandra Howley-Wood said. "It's been really neat."

Howley-Wood joked about adding new chandeliers and painting the entire store, but says That's Entertainment won't see any major changes anytime soon. She says it will remain committed to always having something for everyone.

The store will continue to grow and change with the pop culture industry as they have since day one.