SAN ANTONIO — Tourism was a $15 billion industry in San Antonio before the pandemic. Now, two years later, visitors are back in the Alamo City.

“Things are looking good,” said Richard Perez, the president and CEO of the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce.

As the seasons change, so do the number of visitors in downtown San Antonio.

“It is building up slowly,” caricature artist Raul Guantello said. “Gradually we’re getting more and more people.”

Guantello has been drawing caricatures for almost 30 years. Most days he’s working in the heart of the city. He says demand has changed.

“More people are coming out and just walking around,” Guantello said. “Not really out to spend anything. They just want to enjoy the day.”

Guantello says he sees many people buying food. However, he says they aren’t spending money on souvenirs, experiences or his drawings like they have in the past.

“We were kind of drawing one after another,” Guantello said. “‘Oh, I want one too. I want one too.’ Now they are like, ‘I don’t know if I want to spend that right now.’”

Richard Perez is the president of the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce.

“You see people walk around with a lanyard on, with their name and their company’s name,” Perez said. “That is progress. That’s excitement. That means things are moving in the right direction.”

Perez says the city isn’t where it needs to be, but it’s getting back into a groove.

“They shop,” Perez said. “They come to our attractions. They stay at our hotels, and they spend money.”

In March, three conferences brought thousands of guests to town. And plenty of groups visited during Spring Break and Fiesta. Although the people are back, Raul says tourists are a lot more money-conscious — a big change from 2021.

“It’s different this year,” Guantello said. “No stimulus, so people are more cautious. Plus the economy. The gas prices are affecting everything.”