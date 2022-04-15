BANNER ELK, N.C. — Blake Bostain has been the general manager at The Pedalin' Pig in Banner Elk for two years, but his time there started years before.

"I started when I was still in college finishing up my degree," Bostain said.

He left to pursue an electrical career but came back.

"It's really the people," he said.

The restaurant opened eight years ago in Avery County and has grown fast. It brings in people from all over for signature items like pulled pork and brisket.

"By keeping the skin in there and if it's cooked right, it will become part of the pulled pork itself without having to lose flavor," Bostain said.

Bostain says the restaurant's sauces have people coming back.

"There's so many different ways to prep your meats, prep your side, but I would say for us, it's the option to have different styles, different sauces. We do our meat as pure as we can, that way you can have a style that's best for you," Bostain said.

Bostin gave a tip from the barbecue world: "It is a mandatory part of the meal — end it with banana pudding."