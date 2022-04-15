WORCESTER, Mass. - Golfers have a new place to practice their swing, the X-Golf simulator in Worcester allows visitors to choose from about 50 courses.

“If you want to just come and play a round, you can do that. We also have some events, like nearest to the pin, longest drive or putting,” owner Marc Catanese said. “If you want to practice or go to the driving range, you can actually practice on a course itself.… Some of the courses we have we just added the St. Andrew’s course in Scotland.”

Lasers from above track your swing so there’s 98% accuracy on the shot you hit. And the balls are re-teed for you, making play a breeze. Catanese opened the simulator and bar in March and says the response has been positive.

“The weather is the biggest driver, I think. You can’t get outside here in New England until about April 1 or so for people, especially when it’s below 50 degrees. They want to come in here. Also rainy days and nighttime,” Catanese said.

The location welcomes all levels of golfers and has PGA certified professional on staff to give lessons if needed.

“A lot of people are nervous throughout the golf course because they don’t want to be watched by dozens of people hitting into the woods and so forth, but they can come here and just work on their swing mechanics,” Catanese said.

Catanese said his background is in IT but his love for golf and his Worcester roots helped him make the ultimate decision to open X-Golf in the city.

“I grew up in Worcester,” Catanese said. “And when they said we need to promote Worcester, I jumped on it.”

X-Golf Worcester is located at the Trolley Yard shopping plaza on Grove Street. To book a tee time and for more information, click here.