After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the White House's most "egg-cellent" holiday traditions is back.

What You Need To Know The White House will open the South Lawn for the annual Easter Egg Roll on Monday, April 18, after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic



First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, herself a longtime teacher at Northern Virginia Community College, announced Friday that this year's theme will be “EGGucation!"



The event will feature a number of special appearances from several prominent figures, including "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon and singer Ciara



Over 30,000 people are expected to participate in Monday's events, the White House said in a statement, many of whom are military service members and their families

The White House will welcome scores of children to the South Lawn for the annual Easter Egg Roll on Monday, April 18, where thousands of children and their parents will participate in an Easter egg hunt, the egg roll and a number of other traditions.

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden announced Friday that this year's theme will be “EGGucation!,” a celebration which will transform the famed White House South Lawn "into a school community, full of fun educational activities for children to enjoy."

Dr. Biden, herself a longtime teacher at Northern Virginia Community College, said in a message posted to social media: "As a teacher, my heart is always in the classroom. [...] Joe and I look forward to welcoming thousands of families to join us for this year’s White House Easter “EGGucation” Roll!"

As a teacher, my heart is always in the classroom. 💕



Joe and I look forward to welcoming thousands of families to join us for this year’s White House Easter “EGGucation” Roll!https://t.co/9fwqIRaKe7 pic.twitter.com/qSgNT1PQlE — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) April 15, 2022

The event will feature a number of special performances and appearances from several prominent figures, including "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon, singer Ciara, actress Kristin Chenoweth and 2021 National Teacher of the Year, Juliana Urtubey, and a few beloved characters, including Cookie Monster, Snoopy and Charlie Brown, Cat in the Hat, Sonic the Hedgehog and The Washington Nationals’ Racing Presidents Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln, Roosevelt, Taft, and Coolidge.

Over 30,000 people are expected to participate in Monday's events, the White House said in a statement, many of whom are military service members and their families. The first lady is personally sponsoring crew members and families of those stationed on the the naval submarine U.S.S. Delaware.

The day will be split into five sessions, starting at 7:30 a.m. ET and ending at 6:30 p.m. ET. In addition to the traditional Easter Egg Roll and host of performers, guests can experience a "cafetorium," where families can both sample and learn how to make seasonal food; go on a "field trip," where guests learn from local farmers about feeding communities; go to the "reading nook" featuring children's books and authors and race through the "physical EGGugation" obstacle course with games for children of all ages.

The White House Easter Egg Roll, although paused during the pandemic, is a tradition that dates back to 1878, when President Rutherford B. Hayes opened the grounds on Easter Monday to the public for the first time. It has been cancelled a number of times throughout history, for a variety of reasons.

The 1918 Egg Roll was cancelled due to "wartime regulations," which prohibited the destruction of food like eggs, per the White House; the event was moved to the Capitol in 1942 at the onset of World War II due to "security reasons," and then cancelled for the remainder of the war. President Harry S. Truman was also forced to suspend the 1946-1948 White House Easter Egg Rolls due to food conservation efforts.

The Bidens have participated in a number of White House Easter events during the Obama-Biden administration, and introduced the Easter Bunny at the White House Egg Roll in 2009. Biden, a devout Catholic, also spoke alongside Obama during Easter Prayer Breakfasts during his tenure as vice president.