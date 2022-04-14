Wegmans has announced plans to eliminate the use of all plastic bags in all of its stores by the end of the year.

"We understand shoppers are accustomed to receiving plastic bags at checkout and losing that option requires a significant change. We are here to help our customers with this transition as we focus on doing what’s right for the environment," said Jason Wadsworth, Wegmans category merchant for packaging, energy and sustainability. "As we’ve encountered plastic bag legislation in numerous markets, we’ve learned there’s more we can do, and a bigger impact we can make, together with our customers."

Wegmans will incentivize the use of reusable bags by charging $0.05 per paper bag, which will be donated to each store’s local food bank and United Way. In 2021, more than $1.7 million was collected and donated.

The company previously stopped using plastic bags at its New York stores in January 2020, ahead of the state ban.