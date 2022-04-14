Upstate University Medical Hospital has released a letter of intention to acquire Crouse Health in Syracuse.

The proposal would include all of Crouse's inpaitent and outpatient services, and rebrand the Crouse campus as "Upstate Crouse Hospital," according to a release from SUNY Upstate Thursday.

“There has been a natural progression in our relationship over the years. Between the two organizations, there are many clinical services that complement each other. Formalizing the relationship with Crouse — and making it a key component of our University Hospital system — would allow these services to flourish,” said Robert Corona, CEO of Upstate University Hospital.

The deal requires regulatory approvals, including a Certificate of Need from the New York State Department of Health, which is expected to take several months.

Officials say they do not anticipate a merger to result in staff reductions.

“Discussions between Crouse and Upstate have always revolved around creating the best environment possible for patients, medical professionals and dedicated staff. The Board determined that integration with a local partner was the best option for Crouse, and given our history, Upstate was the preferred choice, one that the community will embrace,” said Patrick A. Mannion, Crouse Health board chair.