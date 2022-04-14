MARINETTE, Wis. — U.S. Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro got a first-hand look at the production facilities at Fincantieri Marinette Marine Thursday.

The shipyard is gearing up to build the Navy’s new Constellation Class Frigate.

“Fincantieri is doing everything they can to make sure they stay on schedule and on cost and we look forward to the construction of the two frigates that are on contact and there are eight additional options available to the shipyard,” Del Toro said, following a tour of the shipyard.

The Marinette builder continues to work on four of Littoral Combat Ships, a vessel it’s been building for the Navy for almost two decades. But it’s setting its sights on launching production of the frigate this summer.

Del Toro said one of the most needed items for all Navy shipbuilding programs is people.

“Not just the shipyard, but many of the companies in our supply chain across the county have to struggle to find the right labor,” he said. “From everything I’ve seen, they’ve been very creative in about going across the country to find the labor that they could bring here to Wisconsin and Michigan to try to help with all the construction projects that are currently underway here.”

Marinette Marine CEO Mark Vandroff said the yard is expected to add several hundred people as the frigate program ramps up.

“I’m looking at a workforce growth here of somewhere between 300 and 400 total employees over the next couple of years in order to be able to execute this work,” he said.

The Constellation Class of ships could mean work at the yard for a decade or two, Vandroff said.

“We’re out aggressively recruiting. We want to hire people here in Wisconsin. Frankly, we’re going to hire people wherever we can find them,” he said. “We’re not shy and not unwilling to bring people from all over the country to northeast Wisconsin to come work on these ships.”

Del Toro said workforce issues have not caused issues in terms of the Navy’s readiness.

“It actually has had an impact on repair work that’s been taking place at both public and private shipyards,” he said. “It’s something we’re constantly working with industry and the Congress. Congress has been very helpful in helping us try to come up with creative solutions where we can make the necessary investments.”