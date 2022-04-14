The Republican National Committee announced Thursday that it will withdraw from the Commission on Presidential Debates, the nonpartisan, nonprofit group that has long overseen presidential debates during general elections.

In a statement, Republican party chair Ronna McDaniel said that the vote was unanimous.

"Debates are an important part of the democratic process, and the RNC is committed to free and fair debates," McDaniel said, before accusing the commission of bias.

"Today, the RNC voted to withdraw from the biased CPD, and we are going to find newer, better debate platforms to ensure that future nominees are not forced to go through the biased CPD in order to make their case to the American people," she added.

McDaniel did not specify what other debate platforms were being considered.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the resolution passed by the RNC reads: "Any presidential primary candidate who does not agree in writing, or who participates in any debate that is not a sanctioned debate, shall not be eligible to participate in any further sanctioned debates."

The Commission on Presidential Debates was formed in 1987 and is run by members of both parties. Former President Donald Trump railed against the commission numerous times in recent years, saying that the panel is "stacked with Trump Haters & Never Trumpers" in 2019 and threatening to bypass the commission, and accused then-Fox News host Chris Wallace of bias at a debate against Joe Biden in 2020, calling it a "two on one" event.

In January, McDaniel sent a letter to the commission threatening to "prohibit future Republican nominees from participating in CPD-sponsored debates" unless they changed their rules for debates.

Spectrum News has reached out to the Commission on Presidential Debates for comment. In January, the commission said that their plans for the 2024 election "will be based on fairness, neutrality and a firm commitment to help the American public learn about the candidates and the issues."

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.