BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Old First Ward is a historic spot in Buffalo.

New apartment developments are planned to be built there, but some residents aren't happy — and now, they're now suing the City of Buffalo and a land developing company.

“I’m passionate about my neighborhood, but I’m also passionate about the city as a whole as well because what is good for the goose is good for the gander,” said Patrick Gormley, Old First Ward Community Association executive director. “And that’s probably why I stuck around in Western New York.”

It’s part of that passion that compelled the organization Gormley oversees, the Old First Ward Community Association, to file a lawsuit challenging a new proposed development from JC Properties at the corner of Hamburg and Republic streets. Under a coastal protection law adopted by the Buffalo Common Council in 2019, an assessment needs to be done to make sure any building project being done near a designated waterway won’t affect the water. But according to the lawsuit filed against the developer and the city, the forms submitted as part of that assessment had answers that the Old First Ward Community Association, and other residents, believe are wrong and were not challenged during the city’s approval process.

“The planning commission was given false information or information that was incorrect,” said Bill Metzger, Gormley’s neighbor and a petitioner on the lawsuit. “It was not factual [or] verifiable by this neighborhood. So we want this project stopped so that we can look at these things and deal with these things.”

One of those things petitioners say was incorrect in the filings regards the new housing developments being built on a 100-year floodplain, meaning it’s a place that has a high risk of flooding during a bad storm.

“When you take a bunch of housing developments, and now instead of having this green space that’s meant to absorb water and retain water so that there’s less flooding, you’re now going to have concrete, paved, and you’re going to have commercial development that is just not going to allow for as much water to be absorbed into the soil, thus causing worse flooding for everyone else here in the community,” said Gormley.

Metzger says the architecture firm on the project claimed that there was no risk of flooding in the initial paperwork. He owns land in the neighborhood right near the river as well as a local bar, and says the housing developments would take away from a much-loved green space.

“We’re not opposed to development,” said Metzger. “There’s plenty of development going on around here, most of which we welcome. We believe that this corner is not the right place for that. It’s very trafficked by walkers. Runners. Cyclists ... a kayak park is here. While these large housing projects, which would contain almost 90 units of housing, would frankly benefit the business I own here, it really would destroy what this neighborhood has been for a while.”

Stephanie Adams, the petitioner’s attorney for the lawsuit, says she would love to see the city law department be the protectors of the people.

“It could be a new day,” said Adams. “This case could really signal that the city law department and the City of Buffalo is no longer going to tolerate developers trying to get more from less on a project and that they’re really going to enforce these laws.”

Metzger says the smart thing would be to downsize the scope of the project.

In a statement to Spectrum News 1, Elev8 Architecture, the firm working on the project, says they cannot comment on ongoing litigation, but as far as the project, they believe it's a great fit for an area that is vacant and underutilized, adding, “The project is meant to return the Old First Ward to the nature and scale of past development.”

The City of Buffalo declined to comment as the litigation is ongoing.