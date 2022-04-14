TEXAS — Krispy Kreme’s latest promotion deal is a nod to the inflation of gas prices. The generous offer comes right before Good Friday.

Since people are paying a lot more for gas right now than normal, Krispy Kreme has announced it will sell a dozen of its original glazed doughnuts for the price of the national gas average for a gallon, at $4.11.

The deal runs until May 4 and is active every Wednesday. So, it will be four Wednesdays in all that the deal will be available for use via drive-thru, in shop or online pickup.

The doughnut chain said prices are opt to change weekly, so be sure to check its site each Tuesday for any updates.

Canadian locations are not included.