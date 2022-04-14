GREECE, N.Y. — Balloon artists have elevated party decor to new heights and designs. Balloon Geek is a woman-owned, at-home balloon business in Greece.

What You Need To Know Ashley Cook is a balloon artist and owner of Balloon Geek

She makes custom balloon designs for any celebration

You can order a balloon creation online or call (585) 709-7136

She's got plenty of air, latex in all colors and some super strong fingers: Ashley Cook is making a career as a balloon artist that kind of happened by accident.

“When I was pregnant with my daughter, I wanted balloons for a baby shower and decorations in general, and there was no one around here who made them. So I YouTube'd it," laughed Cook. "I first started out for me just doing it for friends and family, which was really all I thought it was going to turn into until a lot of people said, ‘people should pay you for this.’"

She makes all kinds of custom balloon designs, some as big as eight feet long and 10 feet tall. Balloon Geek can create whatever you need for whatever event you would like to celebrate with balloons. Cook's proud to be a part of so many milestones.

“The stressful moments of me getting all the balloons looking good and doing all of that, then I’m like, ‘OK, this is what we’re doing it for,’” she said.

Cook estimates she has blown up and shaped more than 3,000 balloons since opening her business. Her custom balloon designs start at $100.