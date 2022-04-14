AUSTIN, Texas — Powerhouse tech company Google announced its massive 2022 investment plan in offices and data centers in the U.S. The $9.5 billion will be used to improve work spaces, the company said.

We're announcing plans to invest ~$9.5B in communities across the US and create 12K+ new jobs at Google in 2022. This builds on the hundreds of billions in economic activity Google helped provide last year for US businesses, creators, nonprofits and more. https://t.co/qMopLWGBcI — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) April 13, 2022

According to a Google blog post, “We believe it’s more important than ever to invest in our campuses and that doing so will make for better products, a greater quality of life for our employees, and stronger communities.”

Google said it’s already invested $37 billion in its offices and data centers across 26 states. And it will continue to pour funds into those spaces because “Google’s offices and data centers provide vital anchors to our local communities and help us contribute to their economies.”

While Google invests more dollars into Austin’s Midlothian data center, a new downtown office is currently under construction.

By the year 2030, Google plans to have all of its offices and data centers environmentally friendly, with all of its buildings running on carbon-free energy.

Georgia, Iowa, Nebraska, New York, Colorado and other West Coast states are the additional beneficiaries of Google’s latest investment.