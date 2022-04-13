COLUMBUS, Ohio — A central Ohio woman started her own bakery and is using her family heritage as a cornerstone of the menu.

“I’ve spent a lot of time in various kitchens, kind of honing the craft,” said Isabella Bonello, owner of Three Bites Bakery.

Bonello said the bakery is the fulfillment of a dream that dates back nearly 20 years.

She started baking out of her home three years ago, and after losing her corporate baking job during the pandemic, Bonello took a leap of faith with a storefront bakery.

“It kind of just happened,” said Bonello. “You know, I got lucky, right place, right time, have a lot of support, and just figured I’d give it a shot.”

Bonello said Three Bites Bakery stands out because it offers a bit of everything, including desserts that pay tribute to her upbringing, her mom being Filipino, and her father being Italian.

“Well, this is the Ube Crinkle Cookie, which is a Filipino sweet potato filling. These are cornetti, which is like a croissant, but it has a little orange zest,” she said. “I feel like I’ve kind of built this bakery, so I kind of give my parents like little tastes of their childhood.”

Bonello said the most rewarding part of her new venture is having an impact as the only bakery in Columbus’ King-Lincoln, Bronzeville neighborhood.

“Seeing like that, we’re having an impact on people, being able to bring people just a little bite of something happy every day,” said Bonello. “You know, I just feel like a little bit of joy. Everyone could use that right now.”

