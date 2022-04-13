TAMPA, Fla. — When it comes to moving on after the death of a loved one, one Tampa businesswoman says there is no one-size-fits-all method on how to start fresh.

What You Need To Know Renée Brunelle started her business, Pathfinders Downsizing Solutions, in honor of her late husband



She said she knows how difficult it can be to decide what to keep or throw away when a spouse dies



Her business, which caters to veterans' surviving spouses, works to help clients get through those difficult times

Having gone through the process herself, Renée Brunelle said she knows deciding what to keep and what to throw away can be overwhelming for seniors, even when it’s time to move from home to home.

She started a business in honor of her late husband, who died in a swimming accident in 2016, and said she has made it her mission to help seniors, especially veterans, find a new path in life.

“This is the last military hat he was able to wear,” Brunelle said of her husband, while moving around military items in her home.

Her husband of 20 years, Travis Brunelle, served in the United States Army as a Pathfinder, Ranger and Green Beret.

“He served in South America with the Special Forces, Iraq more times than I can count, Afghanistan, some other places in the Middle East, so he had a very full passport,” she said.

Over the years, Brunelle said she has worked to turn her pain and grief into something good.

“One of the odd things, the blessings of being a widow, was my late husband was always very purposeful, do something you love,” she said.

With more than 20 years of experience in the senior living industry and a focus on senior wellness, she put her passion to work and started a business called Pathfinders Downsizing Solutions.

“One of the things I found over the years of me being a widow, a young widow, is that there isn’t that much support," Brunelle said. "You would think there is, but not that much.”

Almost anywhere across Florida, she and her team help seniors downsize, declutter, and begin their new journeys.

She shares a military bond with many of her clients like Jan Dunlap.

Dunlap called Brunelle to help organize her late husband’s man cave of military memories.

She and her husband Lee had been married for 59 years when he died in 2019.

“I’m still picking up pieces of a broken heart in life, and I’m learning how to live," Dunlap said. "And I’m beginning this new life, and I’m finding out it’s not so bad after all out here."

Brunelle makes a point of hiring other military spouses to be on her team.



Not only are spouses pretty good at packing, she said, they know what to look for and what certain items mean.

“I was like, 'wait a second, I know this',” said Brunelle as she looked at a photo on Dunlap's wall.

By just a glance, she knew that Lee Dunlap had a story.

He served decades in the U.S. Army and Special Forces — he fought in Vietnam, and was one of the original HALO jumpers.

“We were looking for specific papers," Jan Dunlap said. "My pay has been messed up since he passed, bad, on the military side of it. I needed to be able to prove it."

Brunelle's employee, Theresa, said she knew exactly what the documents for Lee’s Survivor Benefit Plan looked like.

“That first barrel we opened, there it was, all his retired files,” said Dunlap.

She and Brunelle still had more to do, but she said this brought a feeling of closure.

“We want to be sure that it’s passed forward to people that know the story, can look at a patch, can look at a picture and realize that history,” said Brunelle.

Her goal is to expand the business, and she is currently in the process of hiring new military spouses.



In addition to her work with seniors, she is also the chairwoman of the Surviving Spouse Committee at MacDill Air Force Base.