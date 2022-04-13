ST. LOUIS — Coffee at Panera Bread is now being brewed better than before thanks to a new artificial intelligence-powered system.

Panera is the first to evaluate and test the CookRight Coffee system developed by Miso Robotics. It is designed to improve the coffee monitoring process, in which it monitors key coffee metrics, including volume, temperature and time data combined with predictive analytics for quality coffee and an enhanced team member experience, according to a press release.

What You Need To Know Panera partnering with Miso Robotics to improve coffee monitoring process



It will look at key coffee metrics, including volume, temperature and time data combine with with predictive analytics for quality coffee and an enhanced team member experience



The new system eliminates manual checking of coffee urns and provides accurate information on coffee volume and temperature



It also allows Panera associates to brew a new batch at the right time so that the coffee stays fresh and hot for customers

The new system eliminates manual checking of coffee urns and provides accurate information on coffee volume and temperature. It also allows Panera associates to brew a new batch at the right time so that the coffee stays fresh and hot for customers.

"Panera has a long history of tech innovation in service of meeting the needs of our guests and associates when they walk through our doors each day," said George Hanson, SVP and chief digital officer of Panera. "CookRight Coffee is a game changer when it comes to convenience and operational efficiency, and we are extremely excited to take our coffee station into the future with Miso Robotics."

CookRight Coffee additionally is engineered to evolve as it learns its environment and will add new enhancements over time, the press release states.

"In order to meet the needs of the rapidly evolving restaurant industry, we want our products to come to market quickly and maintain a high level of flexibility," said Mike Bell, CEO of Miso Robotics.

"When we announced the CookRight platform in 2021, we knew we could apply it to various stations at a restaurant as the product developed, and we saw an immediate need for it at the coffee station. We are thrilled that Panera shares in our vision to revamp the coffee monitoring process, and can't wait for CookRight Coffee to be installed at their restaurants to help customers and team members alike."

The CookRight Coffee system supports Panera’s successful Unlimited Sip Club membership where subscribers can drink unlimited coffee and tea for $8.99 per month.

“Miso Robotics is primarily funded by individual investors and is one of the most successful crowdfund stories in history,” the press release states. “With nearly 18,000 shareholders, the company has raised more than $50 million in crowdfunding to date and is currently in their Series E round, which kicked off with a market valuation of $500 million.”