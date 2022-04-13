REYNOSA, Mexico — As Title 42 ends, a church in Reynosa, Mexico, is preparing to help migrants in the long haul.

What You Need To Know Title 42, a Trump-era policy mandating the immediate expulsions of migrants because of COVID-19 concerns, will expire May 23



Texan Joshua Muse works with a construction crew to build a new shelter for migrant women and children



The shelter comes at a crucial moment in the border humanitarian crisis



Muse advocates for the migrants’ right to claim asylum and demands a solution to the crisis

Pastor Joshua Muse of Kaleo International is overseeing the final details of his new shelter for migrant women and children. After three months of work, he is ready to start receiving people.

“All that is Phase 1. It’s been quite an undertaking to be able to make sure in the future, if there’s another immigration, we have a safe place so that people don’t have to be in the streets,” Muse said.

The shelter comes at a crucial moment in the border humanitarian crisis. The federal government is about to roll out a new and faster asylum system right on the border in the hopes of a resolution. Muse thinks this is a false expectation.

“Yes, they…[the migrants] are gonna go, but more will come. I wish the U.S. government will get clear on its messaging, because it’s this ambiguity that’s causing these waves,” said Muse.

Muse is referring to Title 42, a Trump-era policy mandating the immediate expulsions of migrants because of COVID-19 concerns, expected to be lifted by the Biden administration on May 23.

Oscar, an immigrant from El Salvador working on the shelter construction site, agreed. One day, he had enough and decided to begin a new life legally in Mexico.

“You suffer too much from the moment we leave until we get here. But this shelter is an excellent idea to help,” he said.

For Muse, it’s not only the changing of federal policies, but also the sustained hardline approach of Gov. Greg Abbott to border security, which has had a detrimental effect.

“It brings chaos, and the messaging is part of the issue. There’s no clear communication, there’s no clear way forward, and that just creates frustration and desperation,” Muse said.

Muse calls himself a conservative who thinks Abbott is simply doing the best he can with the cards he was dealt, but Muse also admits the federal government is in the same predicament.

He advocates for the migrants’ right to claim asylum and demands a solution to the crisis, but with clear direction and agreement between state and federal authorities. As a Christian and a human being, he concluded, it is his duty to help others in an hour of need — regardless of political circumstances.

One thing he is sure of after eight years in Mexico is that the influx of immigrants to the border is cyclical. He has no doubt his shelter will be needed for many years to come.