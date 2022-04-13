RALEIGH, N.C. — As the Ukraine-Russia conflict continues abroad, consumers across the globe are seeing the impact of inflation.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released the Consumer Price Index for March. Price increases for gas, shelter and food were the largest contributors to inflation. Ingredients like flour and butter are higher than usual, and that's affecting bakeries.

Boulted Bread co-owner Joshua Bellamy says he is definitely feeling the impact of inflation. While his staff in Raleigh mills the majority of grains they need in house, they do still rely on some suppliers.

"That's gone up about 10% to 15%," Bellamy said. "We are also coming to this really interesting thing where trying to find the grain to mill is getting harder and harder and harder."

Butter has also gone up in price steadily since January, according to Bellamy. And that's bad news for treats like croissants, which require about 30% butter in their recipe.

“So from $3.34 to $4.17 per pound," Bellamy said. "And if we are buying several hundred pounds a week, that's going to cost us an additional $150 to $200 a week.”

Bellamy says ultimately the costs will be passed down to customers. It's why he's asking for their patience as they roll with the challenges of inflation.

"There's been a lot of uncertainty, a lot of anxiety about whether or not we can keep baking, whether or not we can pay the awesome crew that works here, whether or not we are going to have to shut our doors," Bellamy said. "But really the only thing we can do is control the things we can and keep doing our best.”​