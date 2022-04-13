The Centers for Disease Control will extend the mask mandate on public transportation as the agency monitors an uptick in COVID-19 cases, sources familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.

New White House COVID response coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said in an interview earlier this week that an extension of the mandate was "absolutely on the table."

"This is a CDC decision and I think it is absolutely on the table," Dr. Jha told "Today" in an interview Monday.

The mandate was set to expire on April 18. The Biden administration had been hoping to roll out a more flexible masking strategy this week that would have replaced the nationwide requirement.

