WISCONSIN— A potential new buyer entered the fray for Wisconsin-based Kohl's on Tuesday: Franchise Group, which owns other retail brands such as The Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight and Pet Supplies Plus, offered up $9 billion for Kohl's.

"The big news is that Kohl's is 'in play,' so to speak— it could potentially change hands," Dr. Giorgo Sertsios, an associate professor of finance at UW-Milwaukee’s Lubar School of Business, said. "The offers have been beefed up relative to the previous offers in general."

As opposed to other offers— and potential offers— from various business groups and hedge funds, Sertsios said the offer from Franchise Group, with its experience in the retail sector, could prove to be promising.

"There's the case to believe there's more scope for synergies which can add value and enhance the bid offer," Sertsios added.

