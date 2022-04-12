SEMINOLE COUNTY. Fla. – According to the Insurance Information Institute, a nonprofit research and education organization helping consumers better understand insurance, 80% of all property claim lawsuits are filed in Florida.

The other 49 other states and Washington D.C. combined make up the other 20%. That’s why they say if change doesn’t happen fast, people’s homeowners insurance policies could see another 30-50% increase next year.

Last week Bernadette Hurst’s home saw their 20-year-old metal roof fold over.

With in an hour of their roof now blocking the front door, a roofing company paid them a visit.

“It was very surprising,” Bernadette Hurst begins to explain holding several roofing companies flyers. “I have no idea how they find out where damage is or where to go, especially in an isolated incident like this.”

In fact, it’s the only one on the entire street to see any damage.

Since the storm hit on Thursday, the homeowner says they have had seven different roofing companies already come to their home unsolicited try to sell them a roof.”

None of these roofers were called on by Bernadette’s insurance company.

“I had no idea they would be coming this quickly,” Hurst says. “We didn’t get people with inside restoration coming. It was only the roofers.”

Jamie Hoover is the COO of Blanchard Insurance. She says a big problem with some roofing companies is that their bid or filed claim is priced so high to incentivize a homeowner for their business, which is ultimately bad business for insurance companies.

I spoke to the @iiiorg tonight about the potential special session for Florida's Property tax insurance problem. Full report tonight on @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/fE9Rsno28l — Spectrum News Asher Wildman (@AsherWildman13) April 12, 2022

“If the insurance company pushes that to court, to a lawsuit, you are looking at a 600% multiple sometimes once a lawyer gets involved,” Hoover states. “So they are just cutting the check, instead of pushing it to court and going through the legal process.”

The Insurance Information Institute believes the Florida property insurance market is the most volatile in the U.S. and is in dire need of results from a potential special session.

“It is on a trajectory towards collapse,” Mark Friedlander a spokesperson for I.I.I. emphasizes. “Based on the current situation we are seeing with home insurers failing or on the bring of failing or pulling out of the state.”

All because of rampant roof replacement schemes and runaway litigation. In 2021, Florida had 116,000 property claim lawsuits filed. No other state had more than 900.

So far the seven roofers who have seen Bernadette have given their opinion on her roof, and none have been contacted by her insurance provider.

“Nobody promised anything,” Hurst insists. “They just said, they think we would get full replacement value.”

Bernadette’s roof, which is metal, is also 20 years old.

News 13 reached out to the Central Florida Roofing and Sheet Metal Association for comment on the story, but they say they have a membership meeting in the next few weeks, and are discussing the issue and potential state’s special session then.

According to @seminolecounty, in 2017 following Hurricane Irma 2,463 re-roof permits were issued. In 2020 with no major storms? 3,518. What about 2021? Again remember, no major storms- 4,394 re-roof permits issued. @MyNews13 — Spectrum News Asher Wildman (@AsherWildman13) April 12, 2022

In 2017, when Hurricane Irma hit Central Florida, Seminole County reports there were 2,463 re-roof permits issued. In 2020, when no named storms hit the area, the number was 3,518. Last year, the county reports 4,394 re-roof permits were issued.