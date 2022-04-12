Gilbert Gottfried, the comedian who lent his iconic voice to the character Iago in Disney's "Aladdin," has died at 67 after a long illness, his family said.

Gottfried's longtime friend and publicist Glenn Schwartz said in a statement that the comic died from recurrent ventricular tachycardia due to myotonic dystrophy type II, a rare genetic disorder that effects the heart.

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness," his family wrote on Twitter. "In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children."

"Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor," they added.

Born in Brooklyn in 1955, Gottfried started doing standup comedy at the age of 15 in New York before eventually joining the cast of NBC's "Saturday Night Live" in 1980 for one season. He also gained nationwide acclaim for a series of promos for the newly formed network MTV.

Gottfried also became a frequent guest on The Howard Stern Show beginning in the 1980s, where he was renowned for his quick, albeit crude, wit and humor, as well as his impressions of Bela Lugosi's Dracula and fellow comedian Andrew "Dice" Clay.

Frank Santopadre, who co-hosted "Gilbert Gottfried's Amazing Colossal Podcast" with Gottfried, said the comic's "brand of humor was brash, shocking and frequently offensive," but noted "the man behind the jokes was anything but."

"Those who loved and him were fortunate enough to share his orbit knew a person who was sweet, sensitive, surprisingly shy and filled with a childlike sense of playfulness and wonder," Santopadre said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.