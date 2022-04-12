WORCESTER, Mass. - There are a lot of changes at Polar Park this year, including a new entrance at Gate A, now known as the Fallon Health Square.

City and team leaders held a ribbon cutting before Tuesday’s game for the entrance and ticket gate. They’re calling the new Fallon Health Square, the “front door” to the WooSox games.

Fallon Health president and CEO Richard Burke said they do a lot of work with the team.

“What it means for Fallon Health is it’s just another example of our partnership with the city and the Worcester Red Sox. This is year two. Year one was great. We had a Strike Out Hunger campaign, we offered tickets to our employees to come to games and they loved it and now this is just another stage in the evolution.”

Fallon Health is one of the original founding partners of the Worcester Red Sox. Fallon Health Square is at the corner of Plymouth and Summit streets.