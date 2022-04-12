FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis.— A northeastern Wisconsin creamery added to its agritourism attractions.

LaClare Family Creamery in Pipe, Wisconsin, continued to invest in agritourism, according to Jessi Schoofs. Schoofs, the retail manager, said the business, known for its world-famous goat cheese, now has a silo where two of the creamery’s dairy goats get to climb.

“Our customers really enjoy being able to watch the goats climb the silo,” Schoofs said.

The creamery also expanded upon a greenhouse, which debuted in 2021. Schoofs said that it will now be three times larger.

“If you look up at the ceiling we just have this ceiling of color,” she said. “I absolutely love it.”

The expansions added to what’s already been a customer-focused approach, offering experiences for all ages. Schoofs said there’s an area outside the greenhouse where children can fill pots with plants.

“We did this last year and the kids just really enjoyed being able to get their hands dirty and create a pot as well,” Schoofs said.

The Wisconsin Agricultural Tourism Association said agritourism in Wisconsin has grown by 30% since 2018. Schoofs said it’s important for agricultural businesses to think of new ways to attract customers.

She said it’s been fun watching the business grow in her two years working there.

“What’s fun about that is we’re just constantly changing, evolving, but most importantly, just growing and being able to offer more to our client base,” she said.​