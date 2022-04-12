COLUMBUS, Ohio — From the lanes to behind the scenes, Thompson's Capri Lanes Head Mechanic Sam McCreary has just about done it all in his 58 years of working in the industry.

“There's nothing like hearing the sound of wooden pins when you hear the pocket flush and get a strike,” said McCreary.

But a big change is in store for McCreary and owners Dan and Terrie Thompson. Their landlord decided to go with another offer on the property, and they will have to vacate the building by the end of the month.

“A lot of the customers here feel that this is more like a family operation, which it is. It's Dan and his wife, and the other employees have been here almost as long as I have,” said McCreary.

McCreary said when he heard the landlord James Morgan wanted to sell the property, Thompson and a business partner made an offer of $200,000, but that verbal agreement fell through after a much larger offer from National Church Residences.

“Offered (them) five times the amount, so Mr. Morgan didn't cash the check and took the church's offer,” said McCreary.

A spokesperson from National Church Residences said a signed purchase agreement is in place, but the deal has not yet closed.

The plan is to serve seniors in the Northland area with additional housing options.

James Morgan, the owner of Rollmore Incorporated and landlord, hasn't responded to multiple inquiries from Spectrum News 1 for a comment.

For McCreary, he intends to retire from being a mechanic, but certainly not from league bowling.

He thanks all the loyal patrons for decades of unwavering support.

“We are setting record numbers. They're sad to see us go. They would really like to see us continue, but there's no way that is going to happen,” said McCreary.

Thompson's Capri Lanes will close its doors on April 30.

A liquidation sale continues through Sunday.