RALEIGH, N.C. — An estimated 80,000 people attended the Dreamville Festival last weekend, organizers say.

Jolly's Catering and Events was a vendor in the MVP section. Owner James Shufford says the sales they made in two days in Dreamville is equal to what their profit would normally be at the end of a full week.

What You Need To Know Vendors at the Dreamville Festival in Raleigh are able to more than double what they would normally make in two days



An estimated 80,000 people attended Dreamville, according to organizers



Shufford hopes to continue working at the festival in years to come

“It shows the growth of the city, you know what I’m saying?" Shufford said.

Shufford sold food at the first Dreamville in 2019, but says this go-around was bigger and better.

“It was acres of people," Shufford said. "Something you would see in Europe or Coachella or something like that. It was very impressive.”

Shufford is a Raleigh native and is thrilled to see this type of go-to festival is now a staple in the City of Oaks.

“It’s a very good look for Raleigh, very good look for the city, and I just hope to be a part of it every time," Shufford said.