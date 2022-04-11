LAKELAND, Fla. – Merri and Michael Crawford love their century-old house in Lakeland, but they hate the high insurance costs that are attached to it.

"When you have to decide 'do I pay the mortgage or do I pay the homeowner's insurance,' that's a concern," said homeowner Merri Crawford.

The Crawfords pay $2600 a year for property insurance and they said that's a bargain. Their old insurance company tried charging the family $4,000 per year.

"I went with a new provider because of costs," Merri Crawford said.

"It's just going up and up and up quite surprisingly," said Michael Crawford. "It's amazing how much it's gone up."

State Senator Jeff Brandes has long wanted to address the skyrocketing insurance costs. Monday, the St. Pete Republican tweeted he has enough support from lawmakers to formally call for a special session. The Crawfords are happy to hear that. They said the high cost of property insurance is hurting everyone.

"I know of people who are going without homeowner's insurance because of costs and that's scary for people, especially our elderly population," Merri Crawford said.

The Crawfords are hoping for more regulations for the insurance industr, and maybe even a price drop for homeowners. Anything that will help families keep their insurance and their homes.