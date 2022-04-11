RALEIGH, N.C. — Allison Hensgen is the smiling face you see when you order from the window of Cockadoodle Moo Food Truck, which can typically be found every Tuesday on N.C. State's campus.

Inside the truck, Chef Justus Wollbrinck works nonstop to get the lunch rush served. While the two have owned the truck for three years, Hensgen and Wollbrinck say the pandemic turned their business upside down and made them raise their prices.

What You Need To Know

Gas and food prices have made Cockadoodlemoo Food Truck raise prices by about $1

Diesel has gone up about 58% from this time last year

The food truck now costs about $130 to fill up instead of around $80

"Over the pandemic, depending on the meat, we had to raise over a dollar on most items just to cover our food costs and propane and fuel. There's a lot that goes into everything we do," Wollbrinck said.

Wollbrinck says a lot of it involves gas and propane. The food truck averages 9 miles per gallon on diesel, but diesel has gone up 58% from this time last year. He says that's contributing to the increase of their prices.

"It’s pretty rough. It’s gone from probably $80 to fill the truck up to close to $130. Thats a pretty substantial change when you’re talking about having to go from place to place," Wollbrinck explained.

They’re hoping both the price of food and gas comes down soon, but regardless, they say they're always prepared for a bump in the road.