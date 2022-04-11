A group of protesters marched in Raleigh Monday after a Starbucks union leader was fired over the weekend.

The group held up signs and shouted chants as they marched and gathered in the parking lot of the Six Forks Road coffee shop.

The protesters say former employee Sharon Gilman was fired in retaliation for her role in trying to unionize the midtown Starbucks location, days before ballots were set to go out for the union election of her store.

A spokesperson for the company confirmed Gilman was fired, and that it was because there was evidence she damaged company property by overextending a sink's water hose while cleaning, causing it to snap.

Protesters say the incident happened two months ago.

The spokesperson also said the company is committed to upholding its requirements set forth by the National Labor Relations Board.