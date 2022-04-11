Finding a spot to park in Cocoa Village may become easier in the near future, thanks to a purchase under consideration by the city council.

During Tuesday night’s city council meeting, members will decide on purchasing two parcels of land on Oleander Street, just south of King Street and close to the flourishing Florida Avenue for a total of $135,000.

The addition would add 73 parking spaces to the edge of the Historic Cocoa Village area.

“A lot of those businesses will be able to take advantage of these lots right off of Florida Avenue. So, it will be beneficial for the merchants that are expanding and developing along Florida Avenue, but it will also supplement any special event parking as well,” said Samantha Senger, a spokesperson for the City of Cocoa.

“So, when we have big events, like our craft fairs throughout the entire village, that additional parking is always helpful.”

Dirty Oar Brewing is one of the businesses that opened in the recent past. They’re coming up on five years in the village. Co-owner Chris Hughes welcomed the development and said the more parking, the better.

“If we want to be a tourist destination and get people from Orlando or New Smyrna and Daytona area coming down or even from the south, coming up from Vero Beach or Fort Lauderdale, they’re going to drive. So, they’re going to have to have somewhere to put their vehicles, so that they can enjoy what Cocoa Village has to offer,” Hughes said.

The addition of these spots would allow for more free parking in the village district. If approved by the council, the hope would be to have the land cleared and able to be used for parking in about 60 days.