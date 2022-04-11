KENOSHA, Wis. — As food prices continue to rise, it is costing more to cook a meal.

It is especially true when it comes to breakfast.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, the cost of a dozen eggs has nearly doubled since the beginning of March. In addition, bacon costs nearly 20% more than it did in 2021.

Those price increases are having a significant impact on family restaurants that focus on serving breakfast.

It is the case for Uptown Restaurant in Kenosha. On a weekday morning, a steady stream of customers can be found coming through the doors for classics like omelettes and pancakes.

In the kitchen, cook Nelson Tejada sees firsthand what ingredients the restaurant uses the most.

“Bacon and eggs is something that we use every day,” said Tejada as he scrambled eggs to put onto the flattop grill.

Watching prices increase on some of their most popular ingredients has been tough on Uptown’s owner Yolanda Hernandez.

“The price has been changing in the last few weeks more drastically,” said Hernandez. “In the past few weeks, we see an increase drastically on the eggs because we are mostly a breakfast restaurant.”

Hernandez estimates that eggs are costing her about 45% more than they did at the beginning of 2022.

Even small increases can be tough on businesses like Uptown that offer inexpensive meals.

For now, Hernandez said she does not have plans to raise the prices on menu items. However, she said if food costs continue to increase, she may be forced to do so. ​