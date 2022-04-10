It’s been a tough couple of years for local businesses. For one Central New York business owner, these last five months make that an understatement.

“Every day I see myself getting up going to work helping the people around me helping the community,” said Kay Jackson, owner of "Snatched By Kay" on the east side of Syracuse.

The store that represents her passion is back in business, because after starting online sales in 2020 and opening up brick and mortar the next year, fate intervened.

“I just hear a big trickle and I thought my tire had popped," said Jackson.

The second day of operation for the store front, Jackson was getting off Route 690 Eastbound near Teall Avenue when four errant bullets ripped through her car. Two through her legs, one shattering her femur and sending her on the road to recovery after surgery to rebuild with metal rods.

“It's been hard, especially to be a full time mom, as well as being a full time employee and a bit of a full time business owner,” Jackson said. “I've been doing it and I've been trying to take it day by day to get where I need to be.”

At the shop, Jackson reflects on all of the help she's had getting back.

“It means everything to me to have the support from social media, to have the support from my family, to have the support from my friends, to have support from my customers,” said Jackson.

Filling different orders and the store’s racks has become part of the healing process.

“I feel like working also helps me get to where I am,” she remarked. “I love helping my people. I love helping the people around me. I love working in a community. I love being around others.”

All that love fueling the journey that could be an inspiration.

“You put so much effort into this and you see sometimes you don't imagine yourself doing these things,” Jackson said. “I feel like I also inspire others to maybe one open a business one day.”

As her leg heals, Jackson gets back to the grind step by step.

“It's a lot of hard work. It's a lot of effort to and you have to be willing to want to do to do this,” she added. “I love it. I love it. I love it and I wouldn't change it.”

“You still have to get up and you still have to come in and you have to support yourself,” she continued. “Sometimes I can get a little lazy or I'm not I'm feeling down because my leg or my femur, but sometimes you just gotta tell yourself you have to get up because if you stay down you'll never get up for now.”

Business is good and as much as she's been through, it only looks to get better. But Jackson will be the first to let you know.

“If you're not 100% confident yourself, who's going to be?” she said.

Jackson works full time for the Syracuse Housing Authority and loves the works she will continue there. But she also has plans to expand Snatched by Kay as time goes on and her healing continues.