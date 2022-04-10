LAKEWOOD, Ohio — When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, many people spent their time at home working on their lawn and garden, causing demand issues. Problems continue for some garden centers as inflation takes a toll.

Gardening is something Paul Bilyk said he’s always enjoyed.

“I enjoy helping people. I'm constantly impressed and amazed by my plants and nature, just learning what we can do and how to do it,” he said.

He’s worked at the Lakewood Garden Center since it opened in 2010.