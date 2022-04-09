WORCESTER, Mass. - Worcester Bravehearts fans have spoken.

Doughnut Homies in the Worcester Public Market is their favorite munchies spot in the city.

The specialty donut shop hit a home run with baseball fans who voted them #1 in the Bravehearts’ recent “Munchies Madness” competition.

The shop and team celebrated the victory on Friday with customers, Bravehearts’ mascot Jake the Lion and some baseball-themed donuts.

The bracket-style competition started in March with 16 businesses and four categories.

Doughnut Homies owner Hayleigh Noèl said she’s thankful for the support.

“It’s crazy to think that I used to vote for this stuff years ago, best munchies, and now it’s my company. It’s just crazy to think that we came out on top. We couldn’t do this without my team. There’s only like four or five of us, but they do all the doughnuts with me every morning so I have to shout them out here,” Noèl said. “And I’m excited we got to celebrate with the Bravehearts. It’s pretty cool.”

Doughnut Homies is opening a second location - the DoHo Cafè & Donut Bar - in the Midtown Mall in downtown Worcester this year.

The Bravehearts season starts May 26 in Brockton.