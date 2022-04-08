HAMBURG, N.Y. — Lynn Fial Kibler has owned Lodgical Country Store in Hamburg for almost nine years. The store sells handmade items from across the United States. Lynn says business has been slow.

“I’ve had better days,” she said. “2020 was fabulous. We didn’t have to close down for COVID because we’re food related. 2021 started going down. 2022 is even plummeting more.”

Lynn says she’s seeing less customers — causing fewer sales.

"So this past March, last month, we had 177 sales,” she said. “And then last year, we had 264 sales. Huge difference. That’s a 33% difference from the previous year.”

Lynn says the profits depend on the price of the items but the amount of sales still show a huge difference. She says it’s because it’s a very uncertain environment right now.

"Everything is going up,” Lynn said. “Gas prices are out there…people don’t want to drive anywhere because it costs more money to get to wherever. When you have to weigh out your options, getting to work is more important than coming to a store.”

Most of Lynn’s clientele are over the age of 40 and she says they don’t have a lot of expendable cash — or if they do, they’re spending it on other things. And while she tries to keep her merchandise competitively priced, because costs for small businesses are increasing, she has no choice but to markup items, too.

“Because our prices have to go up because raw materials for our vendors or ourselves go up, people come in here thinking and they’ll go, ‘oh, I can get this cheaper for somewhere else,’ and they’re not getting the big picture when it comes to small business,” she said. “Unfortunately, it happens to all of us.”

That big picture is what Lynn calls a dire situation. If prices continue to hold as and the number decreases…

"I’m looking at closing up, plain and simple,” she said. “I can work from home doing my wholesaling and some few things online, and expanding with the farm and make probably what I’m making here.”

Lynn says the solution is for customers to shop locally.