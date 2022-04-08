A leader of the Proud Boys pleaded guilty on Friday to felony charges for actions before and during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, and has agreed to cooperate with the ongoing investigation into the deadly insurrection.

Charles Donohoe, 34, of Kernersville, North Carolina, pleaded guilty Friday to conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and assaulting, resisting or impeding officers, the Justice Department announced in a release.

Donohoe is the first leader of the far-right group to plead guilty and aid the Justice Department's investigation. According to the Justice Department, Donohoe joined the organization in 2018 and became president of his local North Carolina chapter of the group.

According to court documents, in December of 2020, Proud Boys founder Enrique Tarrio, who was then the group's national chairman, formed a new chapter of the organization called the "Ministry of Self Defense," which was "focused on the planning and execution of national rallies."

"The first objective of the Ministry of Self Defense was to plan for actions in relation to the Washington, D.C., rally on Jan. 6, 2021," the Justice Department said. "Donohoe was a leader of this new chapter, which eventually grew to include at least 65 members."

Tarrio this week pleaded not guilty to charges that he remotely led a plot to stop Congress’ certification of Biden’s 2020 victory in the presidential election. Tarrio was not in Washington on Jan. 6, but prosecutors say he organized encrypted chats with Proud Boys members in the weeks before the attack, had a 42-second phone call with another member of the group in the building during the insurrection and took credit for the chaos at the Capitol.

Federal sentencing guidelines call for a prison term of about six to seven years, although terms of his sentence will be up to a federal judge.

Since the Jan. 6 attack, nearly 800 people from all 50 states have been arrested in relation to the breach of the Capitol, the Justice Department said. More than 250 people have been charged with impeding or assaulting law enforcement.

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.