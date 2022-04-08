PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Visitors to Pasco County will soon pay a bit more to stay there as the county works to expand its tourism marketing overseas.

The county approved an increase to the tourist development tax of one percent. That will apply to visitors staying at hotels, motels and short-term rentals like Airbnb. The new tax rate is five percent. The idea is to keep those costs on tourists and not residents.

The extra revenue will market Florida’s Sports Coast, which is the name used for Pasco’s tourism marketing. It promotes Pasco’s outdoor attractions and sports venues.

The new revenue will specifically target more international visitors.

“International visitors, they stay longer. They spend more money,” said Adam Thomas, director of Florida’s Sports Coast, in an interview. “And they have multiple touch points. So we want to make Pasco County a viable destination location for international visitors.”

The tax increase is another sign of how Pasco tourism is growing. Capt. Wendy Longman is now celebrating 20 years in business of owning and operating Windsong Boat Rentals in New Port Richey. In all that time, she’s seen a lot of growth and a lot more visitors.

“Years ago, New Port Richey was ‘no place really,’” Longman said. “Now, we have this amazing renaissance of downtown, which is just beautiful. I have the biggest fleet I’ve ever had in my life. I never thought I’d grow this big.”

That growth is one reason why Florida’s Sports Coast wanted some more funds for marketing overseas. It’s a move Longman supports.

“As a business owner, I think it’s a good thing. It does not come out of our pockets. It is only for people staying here,” Longman said.

Several hotels, like the Hilton Garden Inn and Residence Inn near the Suncoast Parkway, signed on in support of the increase as well.

Caitlin Sullivan, the director of sales at Hilton Garden Inn, says it helps Pasco tourism compete with counties like Hillsborough and Pinellas, which have a tourism tax of six percent.

“It’s a very minor increase. No reason we shouldn’t be on the same level as other counties around us,” Sullivan said.

Longman, who is also on the Pasco County Tourist Development Council, looks forward to seeing how far Pasco tourism can go. She says the Florida Sports Coast efforts are already working.

There were 1.4 million visitors last year, a 30 percent increase from 2019.

“We’re also this, like, hidden gem,” Longman said. “With all these wonderful parks and access to the island. It’s very exciting to think what the future holds for Pasco County."

Last year, the county raised $3.6 million dollars from the tourism tax. The new increase should bring more than $1 million more a year.

The new tax will start in June.