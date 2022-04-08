ROCHESTER, N.Y. — More assistance is coming to restaurants struggling to get back on track after suffering pandemic hardships.

Local politicians and business leaders joined Friday to celebrate the passing of the ‘Relief for Restaurants and Other Hard Hit Small Businesses Act,’ a bill that replenishes the Restaurant Revitalization Fund by $42 billion.

The owner of the Union Tavern, Kelly Bush, says this money can be a lifeline to struggling businesses in the area.

“Many were not as lucky as us,” Bush said. “That money made it possible for us to stay open, to pay bills, we weren’t able to pay when we were closed and to pay staff and to cover those bills for supplies like food and everything that continues to rise in cost.”

Officials say the act will pay for itself with funds reclaimed by the federal government from those who attempted to defraud previous recovery programs.