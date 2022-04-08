HARTLAND, Wis.— A new coffee shop in Hartland has kept its focus on hiring individuals with special needs.

Jordan Drankus has worked at Inclusion Coffee Company since it opened in March 2022.

“I really like being able to cook. I like the customers we have," said Drankus.

As someone who has a disability, Drankus said the company’s focus on hiring individuals with special needs attracted her to the job.

“Typically at restaurants, people with special needs work in cleaning or stacking trays but this is something where we have people as baristas and learning how to cook and doing stuff that is a little more involved,” said Drankus.

Drankus said she likes to help her coworkers who also have special needs.

“It’s nice to see them make coffee or learn how to do various jobs in the kitchen. Some of them have already done stuff at home and it’s just kind of nice to see them really understanding how the coffee shop works,” said Drankus.

Nathan Kehoe is one of those staff members.

He jumped at the opportunity to work here. Kehoe said the job has been very rewarding.

“I’m enjoying this job and helping and supporting myself to be independent and learning goals on how to make coffee and sandwiches,” said Kehoe.

For Drankus, this is what Inclusion Coffee Company is all about.

She said she believes people with special needs should have access to jobs where they can learn new skills and be challenged.

“I just kind of think it’s a shame when they are regulated to menial, cleaning jobs. Not that there is anything wrong with that, but it’s not all they can be,” said Drankus.

