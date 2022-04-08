NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — It's a one-stop shop for news and events from the heart of New Port Richey — it can even answer the sometimes dreaded question: "Where do you want to eat?"

But the creators of DowntownNewPortRichey.com say that at its heart, the website is a free resource small businesses can use to get some exposure.

What You Need To Know DowntownNewPortRichey.com launched in July 2021





Its creators say the site is a one-stop shop for news, events and downtown business profiles





Business profiles are created for free as a way to help local shops, restaurants, etc. gain exposure





While its creators say the site wasn't established because of the pandemic, they say the crisis it created for businesses helped speed it up

Justin Tabb and Ella Cowen are co-founders — Cowen calls Tabb the "nerd" of the operation.

"The business owners have to have a lot of resources to make things happen a lot of times, so we wanted to make it really easy," said Tabb, CEO of the Better Business Network, which runs the web site.

Tabb calls Cowen the "boots on the ground."

"That means I am supposed to be the first person that these businesses downtown see when they hear about the Downtown New Port Richey Project," said Cowen.

Since launching in July 2021, the site has become a place to learn about any downtown business — its location, hours and even a little back story.

For instance, look up "Railroad Square Bakery," and you'll learn it's "A mother and son operation baking their way through the day!" The bakery opened on Main Street during Christmas week.

"People love the fresh bread — things are going great, you couldn't ask for anything better," said Joshua Scott, a managing member of the bakery.

Scott said word of mouth and Railroad Square's Facebook page are bringing in customers. It doesn't have an official website yet, but it does have its profile on DowntownNewPortRichey.com.

Scott said he can't say for sure how that's impacted business, but he's glad the bakery is part of it.

"There's nothing but great things with all the exposure you can get from anything anybody wants to do," he said.

Tabb said the idea for the website pre-dates the pandemic, but that the crisis helped speed the project along.

"It was born from wanting to provide small business owners with a better solution, something that didn't have so many strings attached," said Tabb, who also owns the digital media agency jptabb + Co. "A lot of business owners don't have full-fledged websites with lots of different options. They don't necessarily have all of the tools that you need to succeed in a situation like what the pandemic created. So, it was definitely something that expedited the process."

The profiles can be upgraded with video and other extras, but they start out free of charge.

"I think it's important to bring more awareness to those businesses where you walk in as a customer and leave as family," said Cowen. "You know, COVID really brought a lot of people to these small businesses, but they're still hurting."

Tabb and Cowen said DowntownNewPortRichey.com is just the beginning. They plan to launch similar sites for downtowns like Dunedin, Tarpon Springs and Brooksville in the coming months. Tabb said his reason for wanting to start in New Port Richey was personal.

"Downtown New Port Richey is actually a stone's throw from where I grew up," Tabb said. "My grandmother and mother really believed in New Port Richey. They loved downtown. I felt like it was just the right thing to basically start the roots of everything in my hometown."

The site also includes fun features, like a profile of the ducks that call downtown home and Restaurant Roulette, which will pick where you should eat so you don't have to. Tabb said the site currently has 10,000 monthly users.