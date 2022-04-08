CLERMONT, Fla. - Downtown Clermont is rebranding the area, hoping to attract more visitors.

Downtown Clermont rebrands itself to “Lure of the Lakes. Gem of the Hills"

For Barbara Hollerand, Clermont is home. She’s lived in the area for over two decades. Through the years, she’s seen it grow.

“I used to work for the City of Clermont. Back then, our population was under 10,000. It’s over 50,000 now. It’s just been amazing how much the area has grown in the last 25 years,” said Hollerand.

That’s why Hollerand, along with downtown businesses, are rejoining Florida’s Main Street program. They were members back in the day, but as leadership changed, so did the priorities of downtown.

"It’s a program that really has a tried and true formula for revitalizing downtowns," said Hollerand.

With joining the program, DASH Sports owner Kimberly Grogan started working on rebranding the downtown area. Going back to their roots, “Lure of the Lakes. Gem of the Hills” part the Clermont slogan before ‘Choice of Champions.’

"I believe this rebranding is going to give even more growth to downtown. And to more business owners wanting to open, they will look at downtown to do that," said Grogan.

That’s the point, highlight the history of downtown by also complimenting current business owners for both residents and visitors to enjoy. As they cut the ribbon to this new era of Downtown Clermont, Hollerand looks at this sign, symbolizing what the future holds.

"That’s the thing you’ve got this natural area right here, but it is so close to so many cool things you could be doing downtown. To really get people to fully enjoy the lake, the trail, and downtown all in one experience," said Hollerand.

Hollerand said it’s typical for Main Street Programs to fund their projects through local government, events, as well as sponsors and members. But Downtown Clermont is still working to finalize the budget and how it will pay for the projects.