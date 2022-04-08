The president of Bath Iron Works resigned Thursday and no reason was given for his departure, the Portland Press Herald reported Friday.

Dirk Lesko was a 30-year veteran of the company. BIW released a statement to the newspaper indicating that Robert E. Smith, an executive vice president, has taken over “pending appointment of a permanent replacement.”

The shipyard is owned by General Dynamics and is one of Maine’s largest employers. It produces warships known as Zumwalt-class destroyers.

Lesko, who became president of BIW in 2016, led the shipyard through a reset after his predecessor’s stormy relationship with the workforce and then dealt with a tumultuous period that included a pandemic and his own labor troubles including a strike.

In recent years, Lesko focused on getting caught up on schedule and hiring and training workers. At one point, the shipyard was six months to a year behind schedule on delivering ships to the Navy.

(The Associated Press contributed to this story)