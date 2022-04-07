BUFFALO, N.Y. — ​For years, Joann Shosho worked in sales, but a chance meeting took her life on a different turn.

"There was a china sale that was going on in another part of the building and we sold a lot that day so Cherise asked if I would come and work for them and I was between jobs at the time and I said sure I'd love to," Shosho said.

She found her passion working for Yoga Pants Vodka, one of few distilleries in Western New York owned by a woman.

“Women are joining this field. A lot of companies have women as head distillers, but not as owners, so we are unique in that way and I think people appreciate that,” Shosho said.

The appreciation for women thinking out of the box can be seen all over the distillery, from the mural on the walls to the names of their mash tanks.

“My boss is a big fan of “The Golden Girls,” so they’re named after the characters - Sophia, Dorothy, Blanche and Rose,” Shosho explained.

They specialize in making Polonia Krupnick using fresh ingredients like vanilla, honey and blueberries, putting an emphasis on locally sourced ingredients.

“This type of Krupnick can only be made in Buffalo, New York. We use stuff that people put their whole lives into like the beekeepers, that’s their job. They put everything they have into that and then you use what they made to make something I want to put my entire life into and that’s what makes it special,” said head distiller Scott Rentz.

And while you can purchase their products online, Shosho says she’s happy to get out to farmers' markets and local liquor stores engaging with people in the community she calls home.

“We have great restaurants, a great distillery and lots of things to see in do here so it does make me proud to sell this product made in Buffalo. “​