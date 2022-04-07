BRIGHTON, N.Y. — It’s the big notions sale that only happens only once a year. The American Sewing Guild’s 'All Things Sewing Sale' is Saturday.
There will be 34 tables full of sewing stuff that is priced to sell and ready for your next sewing project. Members of the Rochester Chapter of the American Sewing Guild cleaned out their sewing studios and all of that unused fabric, thread, patterns and buttons need to be put to good use in someone else’s sewing project.
“Some of us accumulate what we call stashes of fabric and sometimes you have to de-stash,” said Kathy Healey, president of the ASG Rochester Chapter.
Healey started sewing when she was 9. She has six sisters, so sewing gave them a creative outlet and she could make her own clothes. She’s had a successful seamstress career with her sewing skills. She even made her own wedding gown.
“When the Sewing Guild started here in Rochester about 30 years ago, I joined as a way to meet other sewers," said Healey. "As we sew, often times we are sewing at home by ourselves. When we have events like this, it is a great way to meet and get inspiration from other sewers.”
The guild’s community projects are super inspiring. They make pillows, hats and totes for new moms, foster children and cancer patients.
“We are always very conscious of the needs in our community,” said Shirley Shaw. “We continue to do things for ourselves but it is very nice to do things for the community.”
The ASG Rochester Chapter has 114 members. New members are welcome. Membership is $50 per year. Saturday's sewing sale is open to the public 9:00 a.m. to noon at First Baptist Church at 175 Allens Creek Road in Brighton.